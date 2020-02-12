|
|
Age 88, of St. Paul Passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Calling hours will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15 with a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. at Eastern Heights Lutheran Church, St. Paul. Gerald (Gary) was a chaplain and the director of Pastoral Services for St. John's Northeast Hospital from 1978-1994. He specialized in grief counseling and was instrumental in creating the Hospice program at St. John's. Gary had a long career in ministering in hospitals, nursing homes, and for the disabled. Prior to that, he served as the pastor for churches in St. Louis, MO, Rockford, IL, and Danville, IL. Gary loved camping with his family, photography, carving, singing, and leading travel tours around the world. He is survived by his wife Rosanna (Grunwald), sons Stephen (Martha), Jonathan (Leslie), Daniel (Kathryn) and Aaron (Mary), and by grandchildren Madeleine Pagels (Alex), Emma Wunrow, Han Yong Wunrow, Seth Wunrow-Brushafer (Shauna), Tyler Henke, Joy Wunrow (Larin), Nathan Wunrow (Jane), Jenny Fischer (Peter), Hanna Wunrow and Nicole Wunrow, and by great-grandchildren Haden, Talor, Adelai, Audrey, Eliza, Enya, Sean and Arlo. Memorials preferred to Eastern Heights Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020