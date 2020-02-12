Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald WUNROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald B. WUNROW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald B. WUNROW Obituary
Age 88, of St. Paul Passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Calling hours will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15 with a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. at Eastern Heights Lutheran Church, St. Paul. Gerald (Gary) was a chaplain and the director of Pastoral Services for St. John's Northeast Hospital from 1978-1994. He specialized in grief counseling and was instrumental in creating the Hospice program at St. John's. Gary had a long career in ministering in hospitals, nursing homes, and for the disabled. Prior to that, he served as the pastor for churches in St. Louis, MO, Rockford, IL, and Danville, IL. Gary loved camping with his family, photography, carving, singing, and leading travel tours around the world. He is survived by his wife Rosanna (Grunwald), sons Stephen (Martha), Jonathan (Leslie), Daniel (Kathryn) and Aaron (Mary), and by grandchildren Madeleine Pagels (Alex), Emma Wunrow, Han Yong Wunrow, Seth Wunrow-Brushafer (Shauna), Tyler Henke, Joy Wunrow (Larin), Nathan Wunrow (Jane), Jenny Fischer (Peter), Hanna Wunrow and Nicole Wunrow, and by great-grandchildren Haden, Talor, Adelai, Audrey, Eliza, Enya, Sean and Arlo. Memorials preferred to Eastern Heights Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -