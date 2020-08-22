Age 70, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born to Milford and Elzena Barnes in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Carleton College in 1971 and from the University of Iowa Medical School in 1975. He is survived by his wife Dr. Valerie Evje, daughter Jennifer, brother James Barnes (Janet), brother-in-law Phil Evje, nephews Jeffrey and Jonathan and niece Lisa. After completing his residency at the University of Minnesota, Jerry spent his medical career as an internist in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was known for his kindness and generosity. He was an avid fly fisherman and he enjoyed woodworking, wood carving, gardening and spoiling the neighborhood dogs. He was forever tinkering with new projects and endeavors. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, former colleagues and patients. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service honoring Jerry will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store