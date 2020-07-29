1/1
Gerald C. "Jerry" SCHAUER
Age 81 - Of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and entered heaven on July 26, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Lorraine Clark; brother, Tom; youngest daughter, Jackie; and special friend, Sonna. Survived by children, Joni (Dan) LaFleur, Peter (Dana), and Connie (Bob) Effinger; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Brumley, Joe and Sam Effinger, Elliot, Connor, and Tyler Schauer; great-grandchildren, Haven and Jaeden Brumley; and brother, James "Bud" (Karen). A visitation to celebrate Jerry's life will be held from 2-6 PM Friday, July 31 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
