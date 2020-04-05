Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald GUSTAFSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. (Jerry) GUSTAFSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald D. (Jerry) GUSTAFSON Obituary
Age 86 of Forest Lake Passed away March 28, 2020. Survived by wife Donna of 63 years, children Brent (Carrie), Sandra, Steven (Sharen), Beth, Valie Harley (Steve), 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sister Joyce Nelson, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister Lavonne Rystrom. Worked for IBM for 38 years. Jerry was also a Korean War Veteran. Private family service and interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Forest Lake, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -