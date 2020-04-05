|
Age 86 of Forest Lake Passed away March 28, 2020. Survived by wife Donna of 63 years, children Brent (Carrie), Sandra, Steven (Sharen), Beth, Valie Harley (Steve), 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sister Joyce Nelson, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister Lavonne Rystrom. Worked for IBM for 38 years. Jerry was also a Korean War Veteran. Private family service and interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Forest Lake, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020