Age 73 of Shoreview and Long-Time Resident of Highland Park Passed away August 17. He was born January 28, 1947 to parents Jack and Muriel Smith, in St. Paul, MN. Jerry graduated from Washington High School in 1965 and later studied at the College of St. Thomas. Jerry is survived by his wife, Shirley Such; children, Robert and Kathryn; stepdaughter, Claire (Wes) Thompson; grandchildren, Harley, Gunnar and Pearl Thompson; siblings, Janice Hughes and Bruce Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, first wife, Kathryn (Fleischhacker) and sister, Sharon Iverson. Jerry was drafted into the US Army in January, 1966, serving in South Korea until his discharge at the end of 1967. He was very proud of his military service, later becoming active in several veteran organizations and advocating for veteran benefits. Upon his return to civilian life, he was employed by First National Bank of St. Paul, where he met his first wife, Kathryn. He retired from Strong Investments. Jerry was a life-long volunteer and advocate for many groups including Big Brothers, St. Paul DAC, Outcomes, Inc., MGFA, MGMN, MNFAC, often serving on the boards or taking other leadership positions. He was a life member of American Legion Hamline Post #418, Mendota VFW Post #6690, AmVets Post 1, and DAV
VFW Minneapolis Post 2, serving many years as Adjutant for both his Legion and VFW posts. Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Interment will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Pacer Center or Autism Society of Minnesota.