Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
New Brighton Eagles
563 Old Highway 8 N.W.,
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald DOLNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" DOLNEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald "Jerry" DOLNEY Obituary
Born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 9, 1944, passed peacefully in his home in Mesa, Arizona on February 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Henry and mother Dorothy. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; his children Robert Dolney, Angela Gutierrez (Richard) & Nicholas Dolney (DeAnna); his grand-children Alyssa Emmerson (Lee), Alexzandra Gutierrez, Katlin Dolney and James Dolney; his sister Yvonne Morency (Raymond); his brother Dennis Dolney (Joanne); and many nieces and nephews. We are having a celebration of life on Saturday, June 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Brighton Eagles 563 Old Highway 8 N.W., New Brighton, Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.