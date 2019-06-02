|
|
Born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 9, 1944, passed peacefully in his home in Mesa, Arizona on February 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Henry and mother Dorothy. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; his children Robert Dolney, Angela Gutierrez (Richard) & Nicholas Dolney (DeAnna); his grand-children Alyssa Emmerson (Lee), Alexzandra Gutierrez, Katlin Dolney and James Dolney; his sister Yvonne Morency (Raymond); his brother Dennis Dolney (Joanne); and many nieces and nephews. We are having a celebration of life on Saturday, June 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Brighton Eagles 563 Old Highway 8 N.W., New Brighton, Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019