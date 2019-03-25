|
|
Age 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home in Maplewood, Minnesota surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. Tim was born on March 16, 1959 in Wakefield, Michigan to Gerald and Karen (Swanberg) Downey. He was a graduate of Silver Bay High School. Tim married the love of his life Virginia (Ginger) (Arends) Downey on June 8, 1996 in Two Harbors, Minnesota. Tim and Ginger welcomed a beautiful daughter, Emily Anne, on June 3 1998. Shortly before his death, when asked about his greatest accomplishment in life, Tim's response was "Emily". Tim worked at North Shore Mining until diagnosed with ALS in January 2017. Just prior to his diagnosis Tim was an active member and former Vice President of the Thunderbirds Motorcycle Club out of Knife Falls, Minnesota. Tim will be remembered for his deep love of his family, his passion for motorcycles and his calm, gentle manner. Tim was preceded in death by mother, Karen. Tim is survived by his wife Ginger; daughter, Emily; father, Gerald; a brother, Shayne (Shelley) Downey; sister, Colleen Downey; special sisters- in-law, Lois Arends and Julie (Mike) Olson. Tim is also survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation in Tim's honor will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 30 at the Church of St. Michael, 611 3rd St. S., Stillwater, MN 55082, the funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am (luncheon to follow). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019