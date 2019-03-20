|
Age 86 of Eagan Passed away peacefully March 19, 2019 Preceded by wife Garnet. Survived by children Pam (Jim) Palmer, Peggy Walber, Sandy (Dave) Schwalbe and Tom (Laura) Arntson; 10 grand-children & 12 great-grandchildren; sister Geraldine Wadsen; many other relatives & friends. Jerry worked over 45 years at Whitaker Buick. The family would like to give a special thank you to Brookdale Memory Care & Brookdale Hospice in Eagan. Visitation MONDAY 4-8 pm (March 25, 2019) at Klecatsky's – Eagan Funeral Home, 1580 Century Point, Eagan. Private family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019