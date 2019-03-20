Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald ARNTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. "Jerry" ARNTSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald E. "Jerry" ARNTSON Obituary
Age 86 of Eagan Passed away peacefully March 19, 2019 Preceded by wife Garnet. Survived by children Pam (Jim) Palmer, Peggy Walber, Sandy (Dave) Schwalbe and Tom (Laura) Arntson; 10 grand-children & 12 great-grandchildren; sister Geraldine Wadsen; many other relatives & friends. Jerry worked over 45 years at Whitaker Buick. The family would like to give a special thank you to Brookdale Memory Care & Brookdale Hospice in Eagan. Visitation MONDAY 4-8 pm (March 25, 2019) at Klecatsky's – Eagan Funeral Home, 1580 Century Point, Eagan. Private family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now