Gerald E. "Spike" STEVENS
Age 86, of Hastings Died peacefully October 22, 2020 Survived by children, Stacey (Doug) Corrington, Susie (Rob) Sieben, John "Ripper" (Margie) Stevens & Jim Stevens; 7 grandchildren & 7 great- grandchildren; sister, Mary Stevens; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends. Funeral services 11:30 a.m. Wed. (10/28) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Interment with Military Honors provided by the VFW Lyle Russell Post 1210 will follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., & to a reception following the burial, all at the funeral home on Wed. Spike's family kindly requests no flowers, rather please make a donation to Hastings Gobble Gait (www.gobblegait.com). www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
