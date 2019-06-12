Home

Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
51 W. 7th St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
51 W. 7th St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 74, died peacefully on June 8, 2019 Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary; wife, Judith; brothers, Roy and Joe. He is survived by his children, Kelley (Tom) Lillie, Dan, and Mike (Tonya); 8 grandchildren; siblings, Beverlee Krautkremer, Joan Ruddy, Jane Ruddy, Jean (Don) Hunt and Judy Beneke; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry attended St. Luke's Grade School, St. Thomas Academy and College where he excelled in many sports. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Friday, June 14 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th St., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Pathstone Living in Mankato. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donors' choice. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on June 12, 2019
