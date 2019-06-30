|
Age 79 Died peacefully at home in Pine County on June 18, 2019, after a long battle with the effects of Parkinson's Disease. Born 1940 in St. Paul, he was the second son of Louis and Jeanette (McCarthy) Spiess. Early education took place in Australia and Mexico due to his father's career with 3M. He traveled the world extensively by the time he was a teen. He was to maintain this adventurous approach to living throughout his life. Challenging himself was a major part of who he became. One of the highlights of his life was the successful crossing of the Atlantic Ocean in his beloved 10-foot boat Yankee Girl. The challenges continued with crossing the Pacific in Yankee Girl. He used what he learned to do motivational speaking and to write Alone Against the Atlantic with Marlin Bree. Later challenges included biking around Europe and the US, flying light aircraft around the US border and to all the lower 48 states, taking a personal water craft down the Mississippi River to New Orleans, and snowmobiling from home to Dawson Creek, BC. Survived by his wife Sarah, brother Duane (Sheila) of San Antonio, special cousin Morli McNally, and special friends Jackie Potts and Audrey Klande. Thank you to First Light Health Systems, Cambridge Medical Center, Adara Home Health, Allina Home Infusion and St. Croix Hospice for the care their staffs provided during Gerry's final days. One of his last wishes was to visit the Polynesia. Honoring this wish, some of his ashes will be brought to the islands that he so loved. Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019