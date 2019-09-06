|
Age 79, of St. Paul Passed away Sept. 2, 2019 Preceded in death by sisters Vivian and Elaine; brothers Frank Jr. and Neal; parents, Frank Sr. and Thelma. Survived by wife of 57 years Bette-Jean; loving children Vince (Dawn), Jerry (Amy), Mike (Nancy) and Dean; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grand children; sister Norma and brother Don (Audrey); many loving caring nieces and nephews, along with life long friends. The family is honoring Jerry's wishes for a private memorial with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 6, 2019