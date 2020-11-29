Age 86 of Oak Park Heights, MN passed away November 23, 2020. Gerald F. Pillar (Jerry) was born June 4, 1934, in St. Paul, MN to Jerome (Harry) and Gertrude (Zwiefka) Pillar (Pilarski). After graduating from Johnson High School in St. Paul, MN he enlisted in the USMC. Afterwards, Jerry traveled and explored Europe as he always loved to explore. Jerry worked for many years at 3M in St. Paul, MN and retired as a Senior Technical Convertor Specialist. He enjoyed the many friendships he made while at 3M. He loved to talk of his travels and a mutual friend prompted him to speak with someone who had just come back from Ireland herself and also loved travel. After many attempted meetings, they finally were able to come together to talk and it just so happened it was on Valentine's Day. Who knew that one day would turn into a "happily ever after" with Marilyn R. Andrews. On April 30, 1960, Jerry and Marilyn were married in St. Paul, MN. The couple lived within a 20-mile radius their entire time together where Jerry and Marilyn raised their four children. With their love of travel, Jerry insisted the family travel together as well, always via the family station wagon. There were many Clark Griswold moments but he allowed the family to create some very funny memories. Jerry loved to spend time with his family and truly enjoyed his Polish heritage and honored tradition, as seen by many with the Polish flag flying. He loved and enjoyed raising his kids as well as coaching football. He was a WWII buff and enjoyed reading, sometimes late into the night. He loved being on the ice and sharing the camaraderie with others skating until the doctors thought it best he hang up his skates. He also enjoyed his time with his two brothers and loved the Rocky Mountains. Hiking was a passion of his and he enjoyed the serenity. Some of his favorite times were having family over to play poker and smoke cigars and, of course, a bit of Courvoisier cognac. Not only did he love his grandkids but also his grand-pups. He also enjoyed watching the Vikings and missed the outdoor stadium. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn R. Pillar; daughter Laurice (Andy) Pillar Rovella of Colorado Springs, CO; and his three sons, Greg and Lea (Goodwin) of Schertz, TX; Mike and Mary Lou (Johnson) of St. Paul, MN; Tim and Avery (Bredice) of St. Petersburg, FL, along with his brother, Rev. James J. Pillar, O.M.I. (retired) of Tewksbury, MA; sister-in-law, Marilyn J. Pillar (Ehlers) of Colorado Springs, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many grandchildren and great grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome (Harry) and Gertrude Pillar; his brother Donald T. Pillar; his sister who passed after birth, and 21 aunts and uncles. The family thanks all of the health care workers and Oak Park Senior Living in Oak Park Heights, MN, as well as all of the health care providers that watched and looked over Jerry this past year. An extended thank you goes to those that showed their care and compassion during his short stay at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, MN. On behalf of the Pillar family, we are extremely grateful. There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; Alzheimer's Association
; St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN or a charity of your choice
.