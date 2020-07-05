1/1
Gerald Franklin DALQUIST
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Just one week after celebrating his 71st wedding anniversary, Gerry Dalquist died peacefully on June 27, 2020. His wife June, the love of his life, was at his side. Born in Randall, MN on October 29, 1927, Gerry was raised on a humble dairy farm homesteaded by his Swedish-born grandfather. After a stint in the Army near the end of the war sent him to Europe, he returned home and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Civil Engineering degree. He married June, his high school sweetheart, in 1949. Gerry accepted a job with the Northern Pacific Railroad and spent his entire career in the Bridge Engineering Department, rising to the position of Asst. Chief Engineer - Design. He retired at 55 after 32 years. The next 3 decades were filled with travels from coast to coast and adventures scattered around the world. Mission and volunteer opportunities provided annual faith focused activities and the chance to join in productive fellowship with others. The Presbyterian Mariners and Mo Ranch, in particular, were blessed with many years of his and June's hard work. Gerry was predeceased by his brothers Lloyd and Rolly, his sister Alice Fisher and beloved infant son Alan. He is survived by his loving wife June; daughter Joy Nelson (Walt), sons Steve (Shirley), Scot (Lynn) and Dean (Desiree); grandchildren Amanda, Sam, William, Kirsten, Austen and Keaton; and great-grandchildren Rune and Mary. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerry's name to Stillwater Presbyterian Church or Presbyterian Homes Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved