Just one week after celebrating his 71st wedding anniversary, Gerry Dalquist died peacefully on June 27, 2020. His wife June, the love of his life, was at his side. Born in Randall, MN on October 29, 1927, Gerry was raised on a humble dairy farm homesteaded by his Swedish-born grandfather. After a stint in the Army near the end of the war sent him to Europe, he returned home and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Civil Engineering degree. He married June, his high school sweetheart, in 1949. Gerry accepted a job with the Northern Pacific Railroad and spent his entire career in the Bridge Engineering Department, rising to the position of Asst. Chief Engineer - Design. He retired at 55 after 32 years. The next 3 decades were filled with travels from coast to coast and adventures scattered around the world. Mission and volunteer opportunities provided annual faith focused activities and the chance to join in productive fellowship with others. The Presbyterian Mariners and Mo Ranch, in particular, were blessed with many years of his and June's hard work. Gerry was predeceased by his brothers Lloyd and Rolly, his sister Alice Fisher and beloved infant son Alan. He is survived by his loving wife June; daughter Joy Nelson (Walt), sons Steve (Shirley), Scot (Lynn) and Dean (Desiree); grandchildren Amanda, Sam, William, Kirsten, Austen and Keaton; and great-grandchildren Rune and Mary. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerry's name to Stillwater Presbyterian Church or Presbyterian Homes Foundation.