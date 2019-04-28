|
Passed peacefully early Easter morning, April 21, 2019, in West Saint Paul. Born July 3, 1934, to parents Ralph and Alice (Belanger) and sisters Shirley (Klaus) and Marilyn (Baden) in Duluth, MN. Loving husband of Nancy (Stuessy), father of Julie (K.J. Maas), Gordon, Gary (Kathy) and John (Dawn) and grandfather of Jarrett, Megan and Jackie. Preceded in death by first wife Mary Ann (Winfrey) and son Jeff. Jerry valued family, community, church and education. He graduated from Saint Paul Central High (1952), Hamline University (BA 1956) and University of Minnesota (PhD 1967). Served on faculty at the universities of Michigan, Minnesota, Wayne State, Saint Mary's, and Mankato State; as consultant for American International Schools; and was founding director of Metro Twin Cities Educational Cooperative Service Unit (ECSU). In retirement, resident of Ward Lake in Frederic, WI, serving his community as church elder and teacher (First Presbyterian of Saint Croix Falls), president of his lake association, and active Mason/Shriner over 60 years (clown "Bakey"). Jerry loved life, including travel, fishing, railroad trains, cooking, baking, never-ending projects, and telling an occasional bad joke like a good Irishman. A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, at Presbyterian Church of the Way in Shoreview, MN (9:30 a.m. visitation, 10:30 a.m. service followed by a reception). In lieu of flowers, honoraria are appreciated for the Mansergh-Stuessy Fund of the Saint Paul Foundation (651-325-4273) or Hamline University (651-523-2217).
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019