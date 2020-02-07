Pioneer Press Obituaries
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Gerald H. JOHNSON

Gerald H. JOHNSON Obituary
Age 100, passed away February 1, 2020. Gerald owned and operated A. Johnson & Sons Flowers for over 50 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. Gerald had a delightful sense of humor and his spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew or were touched by him. Preceded in death by brother, Raymond; sister, Phyllis; grandson, Aaron; great-granddaughter, Aracelis. Survived by wife of 76 years Ruby; daughters, Sandra, Sheryl ( Pat) Cain, Susan (Brant) Phillippi; sons, Jerry (Karen) and Tom (Heidi); grand children, Desiree, Stacy, Patrick, Danny (Becky), Bryce (Danielle), Blake (Ruthy), Meghan (Zac), Stephanie (Darrin), and Ryan (Bridget); great-grandchildren, Kyle, Isla, Luka, Joanna, Scarlett, Madison, Owen, Katherine, and Anja. Service 11:00 AM Monday, February 10 at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue S., Minneapolis. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 7, 2020
