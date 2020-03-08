|
Age 73, of Rosemount, MN Passed peacefully at his home on February 15, 2020. Survived by his wife, Anne, of 50 years, and son Matt (Krystle) Pepple, his two beloved grandchildren, Mason and Kennedi, sisters Janice Berdahl of Bismarck, ND and Sharon Melland of Tucson, AZ. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, sister and half-sister. Gerald was born in Lakota, ND on September 14, 1946 to Hayden and Hilda (Liegman) Pepple. He was raised in Michigan, ND, and graduated high school there. He served six years with the US Army National Guard during the Vietnam War conflict. He married Anne (Radcliffe) on February 14, 1970. A private, family memorial service will be held this spring in ND. Memorials are preferred to a or Rosemount MN Parks & Recreation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020