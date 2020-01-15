Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Lutheran Church of Peace
47 Century Ave
S, Mplwd, MN
Gerald Harry LIMBERT


1932 - 2020
Gerald Harry LIMBERT Obituary
January 13, 1932 January 10, 2020 Born to Harry and Blanche (Hutchson) Limbert in Red Wing, MN. He served in Korea in the Army Security Agency. In 1955 he married Ardys Dahling. He worked for NW Bell for 39 years. Jerry was an avid sailor, handyman, hunter, fisherman and loved to travel. He is survived by: Ardie; and daughters Nancy (Paul) Connolly, Lori Engesser and Sheila (John) Frey; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by 3 brothers, stillborn, Glenn and James. Memorial Service Saturday (1/18) 1:00 PM at Lutheran Church of Peace, 47 Century Ave. S, Mplwd. Interment at Ft. Snelling. Memorials to Lutheran Church of Peace or . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020
