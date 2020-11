Jerry passed peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was retired from a long career with NSP, now Xcel Energy. Jerry recently lost his wife of 57 years Clara, back in September. He is preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Frances Heppner, brother Ray Heppner and nephew Randy Heppner. He is survived by sister-in-law Delores Heppner and nephews Ray Jr., Ron and Richard Heppner. A private service is being held, along with a private inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.