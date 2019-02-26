|
|
Age 71, Loving Husband, Father & Papa Survived by loving wife of 40 years, Ann; children AJ (Sonja) & Amy; 3 grandchildren, Brady, Soren & Svea; sister-in-law, Judy Hoffman; nephew & niece, Jim & Rosie (Vince); many friends. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond & Anna Hoffman; brother, Jim; sister, Joanne; godmother, Marie; godson, Brian. Jerry enjoyed racing, athletics, coaching, working on projects & cars with friends, and cheering on his grandkids. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at St. John's of Little Canada, 380 E. Little Canada Rd, Little Canada with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass and Thursday 4-7PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019