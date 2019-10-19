Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH
7380 Afton Road
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald HANGGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. HANGGI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald J. HANGGI Obituary
Age 92 of Maplewood. Passed away on October 14, 2019. Jerry was a lifelong educator and retired from West St. Paul Public Schools in 1992. Enthusiastic bell ringer for the Salvation Army and loving caregiver to his wife, Phyllis (Patet), until her death in 2017. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, June and Marlene; children, Laurie Beth and Larry; great-grandson, Ryan Stachowiak; brother-in-law, Wally Fjelstad; and sister-in-law, Jan Hanggi. Survived by children, Cheryl Christophersen, Katie McGinnity (daughter-in-law), John Socha (son-in-law), Bill (Kathy) Hanggi, Cindy (John) Romanik, Deanna (Steve) Loehlein; 14 grand-children; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Glen Hanggi, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Fjelstad. Fellowship with the family from 4-6PM on Monday, October 21 with a Celebration of Jerry's Life immediately following at WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7380 Afton Road, Woodbury. "Jesus loves you and so do we!"
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now