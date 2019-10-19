|
|
Age 92 of Maplewood. Passed away on October 14, 2019. Jerry was a lifelong educator and retired from West St. Paul Public Schools in 1992. Enthusiastic bell ringer for the Salvation Army and loving caregiver to his wife, Phyllis (Patet), until her death in 2017. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, June and Marlene; children, Laurie Beth and Larry; great-grandson, Ryan Stachowiak; brother-in-law, Wally Fjelstad; and sister-in-law, Jan Hanggi. Survived by children, Cheryl Christophersen, Katie McGinnity (daughter-in-law), John Socha (son-in-law), Bill (Kathy) Hanggi, Cindy (John) Romanik, Deanna (Steve) Loehlein; 14 grand-children; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Glen Hanggi, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Fjelstad. Fellowship with the family from 4-6PM on Monday, October 21 with a Celebration of Jerry's Life immediately following at WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7380 Afton Road, Woodbury. "Jesus loves you and so do we!"
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019