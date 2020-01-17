Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Augustine
3rd St. No. @ 4th Ave.
View Map
Gerald J. "Jerry" JAHNER

Gerald J. "Jerry" JAHNER Obituary
Passed away January 15, 2020 with his family at his side. Preceded in death by parents, John & Agatha; son, Mark; and many beloved aunts & uncles. Survived by wife, Kathryn; son, Scott (Jeri); daughter, Kelly (John) Jahner-Byrne; grandchildren, Joshua, Derek, Ashlyn, Sinéad & Pearse; great-grandchildren, Dominic & Ava; Jerry was a union carpenter for over 50 years, private pilot, loved spending time at the cabin with family, devoted Catholic. He was also an usher for over 50 years at St. Augustine Church. Visitation 4-8PM, Sunday, Jan. 19th at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave., SSP. and also from 10-11AM on Monday, Jan. 20th at the funeral home, processing to the Church of St. Augustine, 3rd St. No. @ 4th Ave., SSP. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be used to start a scholarship fund to help an individual get their pilot's license. A special thanks to all the staff at United Hospital 3500 Unit, Woodlyn Heights and Allina Hospice for all their care. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
