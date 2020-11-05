1/1
Gerald J. "Jerry" MASTEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82, of Hastings Died peacefully November 1, 2020 Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Fri. (11/6), at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Private family inter- ment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Fri. (11/6) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wounded Warrior Project, Hastings Family Service, or to donor's choice. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved