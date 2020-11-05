Age 82, of Hastings Died peacefully November 1, 2020 Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Fri. (11/6), at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Private family inter- ment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Fri. (11/6) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wounded Warrior Project
, Hastings Family Service, or to donor's choice. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
651-437-9419