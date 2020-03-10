|
|
"Gerry" Age 62 of Lake City, MN Passed away on March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Leo & Lenore. Survived by daughters, Tonya (Tommy) Thongratsamy and April (Matthew) Anderson; grandchildren, Thai, Tasia, Taliyah, Taelyn, Leighton, Ollie and Louie; siblings, Mary Bear, Janette (Tom) Wood, Tim, Steve (Sue), Daniel (Kris), Michael (Jackie), Loreli (Mike) McGrath, Karen (Joe) Salo, Todd (Jodie), David (Lacey) and Jon (Missy); also many nieces, nephews and friends, incl. special niece, Cheryl Wood. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, March 12 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation AT THE CHURCH from 10–11 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2020