Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels
706 4th Avenue NW
New Brighton, MN 55112
(651) 636-9821
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave NW
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald EDGETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald James "Jerry" EDGETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald James "Jerry" EDGETT Obituary
Age 84, of New Brighton, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 1st, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Bob, Dan and Jim. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Arlaine; children Nancy (Ken) Seibert, Lisa (Jon) Erickson, Brian (Kristy) Edgett; brother, Tom; grandchildren, Meghan, Alyssa and Andrew; great-grandchild, Sophia; and other loving family and friends. Jerry was a loving, caring and humorous husband, father and friend who will be greatly missed. Memorial service to be held Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. John's Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW New Brighton, MN 55112. www.washburn-mcreavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821 706 4th Ave. N. W.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -