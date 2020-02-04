|
|
Age 84, of New Brighton, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 1st, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Bob, Dan and Jim. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Arlaine; children Nancy (Ken) Seibert, Lisa (Jon) Erickson, Brian (Kristy) Edgett; brother, Tom; grandchildren, Meghan, Alyssa and Andrew; great-grandchild, Sophia; and other loving family and friends. Jerry was a loving, caring and humorous husband, father and friend who will be greatly missed. Memorial service to be held Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. John's Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW New Brighton, MN 55112. www.washburn-mcreavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821 706 4th Ave. N. W.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 4, 2020