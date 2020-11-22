1/1
Gerald L. AHMANN
Age 89, of Lindstrom On Sunday, November 8, 2020. Survived by his sister Rita Frey; children Teresa Ahmann, Gregory Ahmann, Kenneth Rogers (Nadine) and Daniel Rogers (Valerie); his grandchildren Anthony, Samantha, Geoffrey, Michael, Talia, Sophia, Evan, Jamie and Abby; great grandchildren Hailey, Alex and Sophia. Funeral service 11am Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment following at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Association. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
