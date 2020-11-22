Age 89, of Lindstrom On Sunday, November 8, 2020. Survived by his sister Rita Frey; children Teresa Ahmann, Gregory Ahmann, Kenneth Rogers (Nadine) and Daniel Rogers (Valerie); his grandchildren Anthony, Samantha, Geoffrey, Michael, Talia, Sophia, Evan, Jamie and Abby; great grandchildren Hailey, Alex and Sophia. Funeral service 11am Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment following at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Association
. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com