Gerald L. "Jerry" NORMAN
Age 81 of St. Paul, MN Went to be with the Lord on November 17th, 2020. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Karen Norman; children, Nikki (Daniel) Molin, Wendy (Nathan) Holm, Todd (Sheila) Norman, Tracy (Daniel) Zarembinski; grandchildren, Sean (Ashley) Molin, Danielle (Darren) Olson, Haley Oie, Olivia Holm, Ryan & Niklas Norman, Rebecca and Zachary Zarembinski; great grandchildren, Kylie, Teagan, Taylor & Ty Olson, Payton & River Molin; brother Pat (Judy) Norman; sister, Jeannine (Thomas) Jellings; brother-in-law, Bruce (Beverly) Peterson; nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Alice Norman; sister, Pauline; brother-in-law, Robert Richardson. Jerry was a fun spirited, positive presence who could light up any room. He lived life in complete dedication to his wife Karen & had a deep devotion to God, family & friends. He was the #1 sports fan & supporter of all his children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. The lake was his favorite place to spend time with Karen, his family, a fishing pole & incredible sunsets. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be announced at a later date. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
