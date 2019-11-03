|
of Ramsey, departed this life on October 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan; son, Glen; brother-in-law, Rod Reek and sister-in-law, Karen Boyer. Survived by his loving wife and best friend, Pamela and children: daughters, Diane and Karen Odash, Becky (Shaun) Hawley, Megan (Tim) Bollig; son, Matt (Kristin) Hoppe; grandsons Brenden Odash, Eddie Hawley, Hank and Hunter Bollig; sisters, Joan (Bud) Ebner and Marge Reek. Also survived by mother-in-law, Kay Elphick; sister-in-law, Carol Entsminger; brother-in-law, Mark (Angie) Elphick and Jerry's second wife, Terri Schalesky; many loving nephews and nieces as well as loyal and trusted friends. Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) Tuesday from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. STEPHEN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (525 Jackson St., Anoka) Wednesday at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019