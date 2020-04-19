Age 83, of Arden Hills, MN Passed away peacefully and made his final journey home on Easter, Sunday, April 12th, 2020. Born December 18, 1936 in Plainview, Nebraska to Urdine and Thomas McCauley. December 27, 1958 Jerry married Margaret Nilles at St. John's Catholic Church in New Brighton, MN. As he lovingly called her, Peg, was his rock for 61 years. In 1955, still in college, Jerry became a teacher in a one room school house in Osmond, NE. After graduation he continued his career at Moundsview School District from 1958 until his retirement in 1993. Jerry lived his life selflessly always ensuring that others were cared for before himself. He was a Past District Governor of Lions Club International, active member of Circle Lex Lions Club, co-founder of the Minnesota Lions All Star Baseball Tournament, was a volunteer firefighter, co-founder of the 621 Foundation and donated his time to various organizations including Lions Gift of Sight and Camp New Hope. Jerry graduated from Wayne State in 1957 after attending Grand Rapids High School in Grand Rapids, MN. He is survived by his wife, Peggy McCauley, daughter Cathy McCauley, son Greg McCauley and daughter Mary McCauley Long. He is also survived by grandchildren, Alexis, Katlin, Connor, Lindsay, Alaetra, Joey and Malayah. He was preceded in death by his mother Urdine, father Thomas and brother Dale. To honor Jerry all memorials are requested to be shared by helping others and Paying it Forward. Services will be at a later date.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.