August 31, 1946 – September 1, 2019 Survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Denise (LaChapelle); loving children Jerry Jr., Lisa Steele (Bob Plaster), Justin (Jennifer). He cherished his grandchildren Justina (Tyler Harrison) & Jordan Steele, Ellie, Emma, and Alexandra Elmquist. Brothers Ron (Mary), Bob (Karen), & Frank (Sylvia). Jerry was a 1964 graduate of Humboldt High School, a Vietnam Veteran (1966-1967) and retired after over 30 years from McGough Construction. Jerry was devoted to his family and his family will miss him dearly. Preceded in death by parents Frans & Daisy, brothers Keith and James. Celebration of Life Friday, Sept. 13th 3:00–7:00PM with a service at 4:30 at the American Legion #39, 2678 - 7th Ave E. North St. Paul. Dinner following service.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, 2019