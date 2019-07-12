Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald LEIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" LEIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" LEIS Obituary
Age 78 of St. Paul Passed away suddenly July 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents & brother Bernard "Nick". Survived by wife of 54 years, Sandy; children Deborah, Jeanette (Jon) & Matthew (Kate); grandchildren Gavin, Bryce & Morgann; and siblings Rita Falzarano, Thomas, Mary Pagenkopf (Ron), Joe (Lori) and Marvin Koleis (Janece). Retired from HealthEast Hospitals. Gathering Sunday, July 14th from 2-6:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway with a time of remembrance at 6:00 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now