Age 78 of St. Paul Passed away suddenly July 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents & brother Bernard "Nick". Survived by wife of 54 years, Sandy; children Deborah, Jeanette (Jon) & Matthew (Kate); grandchildren Gavin, Bryce & Morgann; and siblings Rita Falzarano, Thomas, Mary Pagenkopf (Ron), Joe (Lori) and Marvin Koleis (Janece). Retired from HealthEast Hospitals. Gathering Sunday, July 14th from 2-6:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway with a time of remembrance at 6:00 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 12, 2019