Age 75 Passed peacefully on April 30, 2020 with his loving wife by his side in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Preceded in death by parents Marion & Florence. Survived by wife Deanna; daughters Kim (Steve) McRunnel & Melissa (Pam) Fischer; grandchildren Josh, Emma, Lauren, Megan and Max; bonus family Tami (Dennis) McCarthy, Jason (Kerri) & John; brother Gary (Pat); & sister Lucinda (Steve). He was known for his kind and fun-loving heart. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 3-5 pm at Community Thread, 2300 Orleans St. W,, Stillwater.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.