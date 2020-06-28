Gerald Lynn DuBOIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 75 Passed peacefully on April 30, 2020 with his loving wife by his side in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Preceded in death by parents Marion & Florence. Survived by wife Deanna; daughters Kim (Steve) McRunnel & Melissa (Pam) Fischer; grandchildren Josh, Emma, Lauren, Megan and Max; bonus family Tami (Dennis) McCarthy, Jason (Kerri) & John; brother Gary (Pat); & sister Lucinda (Steve). He was known for his kind and fun-loving heart. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 3-5 pm at Community Thread, 2300 Orleans St. W,, Stillwater.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved