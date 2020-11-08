Passed peacefully at the age of 78, on October 23rd, 2020. He is preceded in death by father, Charles Reed; mother, Mary Anne Reed; sister, Catherine Weschke. Jerry will be lovingly remembered for his love of family and friends, his contagious smile, sense of humor, and his caring and loving nature. He worked hard and was proud of his successful career at 3M. He lived life to the fullest with so many interests that he shared with family and friends. He loved skiing, golf, and biking with his wife, Leslie Campbell, sailing with his brother, Chuck Reed (Anne Jacobs), spending time outdoors with his daughter, Melissa Wipson (Chris), son, Jason Reed (Angie), grandsons, Brandon and Nathen Wipson, Owen Reed and granddaughter, Josephine Reed. His smile and laughter will live on forever. Due to COVID19 services will not be held and in 2021 a celebration of life will be held for family and friends.