Gerald M. WALLNER
1941 - 2020
"Jerry" April 12, 1941 – June 12, 2020 Age 79 of Eagan - Formerly of Ramsey, MN. Passed away from Cancer on Friday, June 12, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Survived by his awesome family – his loving wife of 54 years, MaryLou; his devoted son Kale, daughter-in-law Shelly, his adored grandchildren, Brady, Kaylee, Brenden, Brooke and Erica; brother, Fred Jr. and many, many friends and family who have made his life complete. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mildred Wallner; and brother Tom. Retired in 1994 as a Court Administrator in Minnesota. Honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 1967, Commander of American Legion Post 396, Life Member. Legion Baseball Coach and Chairman of Fire & Police Post for 23 years. Our Family Chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one the chain will link again. Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday, June 16th at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Jerry's request was that all donations go to the Blood Bank of Minneapolis. Klecatsky & Sons – Eagan Chapel www.klecatskys.com 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
