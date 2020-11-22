1/1
Gerald "Jerry" MACIOCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, of St Paul, MN Passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Marcie; daughter Shannon; and brother Jerome. He will forever be in the hearts of his children, Sandy (Brian), Steve (Joleen), and Sherry. Grandchildren, Kaleena, Dustin, Amy (Christopher), Dan, Alisia, Abby, Bryce, Clarice, Andrew, and Jordyn. Great grand children, Mason, Evan, Hannah, Sadie, and Hailey. Many friends and relatives. Jerry was a member of Moose Lodge #963, Midwest Showman's Assoc. and American Legion Post #577. We will always love and miss you. Due to the rising numbers during this Pandemic the Macioch family has decided to postpone services until a time when friends and family can gather safely. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved