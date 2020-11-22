Age 85, of St Paul, MN Passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Marcie; daughter Shannon; and brother Jerome. He will forever be in the hearts of his children, Sandy (Brian), Steve (Joleen), and Sherry. Grandchildren, Kaleena, Dustin, Amy (Christopher), Dan, Alisia, Abby, Bryce, Clarice, Andrew, and Jordyn. Great grand children, Mason, Evan, Hannah, Sadie, and Hailey. Many friends and relatives. Jerry was a member of Moose Lodge #963, Midwest Showman's Assoc. and American Legion Post #577. We will always love and miss you. Due to the rising numbers during this Pandemic the Macioch family has decided to postpone services until a time when friends and family can gather safely. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com