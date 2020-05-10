Of Mesa AZ, formerly of Maplewood MN Passed away on May 5th 2020. Reunited with son Daniel, step daughter Darcy. Survived by wife Rose Marie. Son's Patrick O'Fallon (Jody) Brian O'Fallon ( Diane) Paul O'Fallon stepdaughters Melody Phillips (Rich) Stacy Nelson(Dale) grandchildren and great-grand children and Barb Marquette. Jerry was a union 49er crane operator for 42 years and a 29 year volunteer firefighter at Parkside fire department Maplewood Mn. Memorial service at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.