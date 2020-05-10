Gerald Michael . (Jerry O) O'FALLON
Of Mesa AZ, formerly of Maplewood MN Passed away on May 5th 2020. Reunited with son Daniel, step daughter Darcy. Survived by wife Rose Marie. Son's Patrick O'Fallon (Jody) Brian O'Fallon ( Diane) Paul O'Fallon stepdaughters Melody Phillips (Rich) Stacy Nelson(Dale) grandchildren and great-grand children and Barb Marquette. Jerry was a union 49er crane operator for 42 years and a 29 year volunteer firefighter at Parkside fire department Maplewood Mn. Memorial service at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
