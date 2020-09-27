1/
Gerald NILES
1945 - 2020
Age 75 of Oakdale Passed away peacefully Sept. 23, 2020 Loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Jerry was born on January 5, 1945 in St. Paul and passed September 23, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Lois and brother Bobby. Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol; daughters, Lori (David), Jodi (Rich) and Bobbi (Dan); brother, John (Garrine); sister, Pat (Dan); 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and other family members. Jerry worked for 3M for 38 years. In his retirement he became a master woodworker and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of all things with others. A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Friday, October 2nd from 2:00-5:00 PM, 1253 Granada Ave. N, Oakdale. 651-702-0301





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran and Murphy Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
