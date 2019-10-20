|
|
Age 89, of White Bear Lake Passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy, Laurie (Ardis), Arnold (Erma), Paul (Alice), Irvin and Richard (Mildred). Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Martha; daughters, Sarah (Eric) Larson and Janene (Bill) Johnson; grandchildren, Amy (Andy), Kurt (Kaelyn), Zachary, Nicole and Lucas; great-grand children, Simeon and Anna; sister-in-law, Annette; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Memorial Service Saturday, November 2nd 3 PM with visitation 1:30-3 PM at First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul. Luncheon to follow. Private Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to First Covenant Church, St. Paul or The Voice of the Martyrs. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019