Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Brother, age 82 Passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Erma, sisters Marie Louise and Mary Jane Hanson. Survived by loving wife Mary Lou, children Tammy Pittman (Jack Peick), Tim (Linda), Terry (Krystal Modine), Trudy (Mark) Weisenberger, Tracy (Joel) Overson, eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, brother Raymond, and sisters Betty (Charles) Olson and Carol (Mike) Panser, and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial September 12 at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, Blaine, MN. Visitation 10 a.m., 11 a.m. Mass. Special thanks to Allina Hospice for their dedicated service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Fund or Animal Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
