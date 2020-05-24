Gerald "Jerry" REUVERS
Age 81, of Faribault, MN Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Former Police Chief of Faribault Police Department. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Visitation at church from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Survived by children, Terry (Lisa) Reuvers of Maple Grove, MN and Tami (Greg) Schweisthal of Faribault. www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com 507-334-4458




Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
