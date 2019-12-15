Home

Assumption Catholic Church
51 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
Age 85 November 3, 1934 ~ November 30, 2019 Died Saturday, November 30, 2019. Jerry passed away peacefully, of natural causes, at Little Sisters of The Poor, Holy Family Residence. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Diane, his children: Sheila, Sue, John (Julie) and Patrick (Kelly), grandchildren: Allie, Ryan, Zack, Jack, Emmilee, Kira, and his brothers Michael Conlin, Steve Reynolds. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kathryn Conlin and siblings: Marjorie, Thomas, Kathleen and Carol. He was the owner of The Mounds Park Tavern, Franco's Pizza, worked for the City of St. Paul, while also running The Conlin Company (Construction / Snow Removal and Christmas Tree Lots). Jerry was a loyal friend, loving family member, loved animals, country music, jokes, cars and sports (one of the 1st Minnesota Vikings season ticket holders). Mass of Christian Burial 10am, Saturday, December 21, at Church of the Assumption, (51 W. 7th St., St. Paul). Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at Church Saturday. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry's name – Little Sisters of the Poor-Holy Family Residence.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
