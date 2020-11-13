1/
Gerald Russell "Jerry" SCHWARTZ
but most knew him as "Pink Panther" went home to be with The Lord Jesus on November 10, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Georjean and children Scott, Jerry Jr., Aimee (Justin), Marc (Jennie) and Matthew; grandchildren Nate, Jonathan, Heather, Luc, Michael, Sean (Nikki), and great-granddaughter Layla. Jerry was born on March 28, 1938 in Stillwater, MN. He joined the Marine Corp and served for 4 years. He had a variety of vocations such as driving truck, skilled carpenter, music booking agent, inventor, but his passion was singing and performing. Jerry and Georjean were big on the Karaoke scene doing their own shows around the state of MN. His other passion was his family. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. There will be a service on November 23, 2020 at 12:45 PM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.




Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
