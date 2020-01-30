Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Gerald "Jerry" SCHMIDT

Gerald "Jerry" SCHMIDT Obituary
Age 77 Of Shoreview Passed away on January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Kelly Jo Imsande. Survived by loving and devoted wife, Doris; sons, Scott (Dana) Rehbein, Brian (Dawn) Rehbein; son-in-law, Doug Imsande; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dwane (Clementine) Schmidt and Mary Lou (Donny) Ingram. Memorial service 10:30 AM Monday, February 3 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23), from 2-5 PM Sunday and at church from 9:30–10:30 AM Monday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 30, 2020
