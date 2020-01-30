|
Age 77 Of Shoreview Passed away on January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Kelly Jo Imsande. Survived by loving and devoted wife, Doris; sons, Scott (Dana) Rehbein, Brian (Dawn) Rehbein; son-in-law, Doug Imsande; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dwane (Clementine) Schmidt and Mary Lou (Donny) Ingram. Memorial service 10:30 AM Monday, February 3 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23), from 2-5 PM Sunday and at church from 9:30–10:30 AM Monday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 30, 2020