Loving Husband, Dad, Papa, Opa, and PaPa Great Jerry was born June 23, 1936, the fourth of six sons born to Paul and Helen Tasler. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Robert (Viola), Donald (Joanne) & Paul Jr. (Jayne). Jerry passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 of Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinsonism, which stole his mind but could not touch his heart of gold. We will always remember the twinkle in his eye, his love of travel & playing cards, his kindness & willingness to help, and most of all his love of family. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Glenice; children Mary (Johnnie Nelson) & David (Jody Mample); and his brothers Roger (Sue) & Ted; grandchildren Jill Marie, Timothy & BryAnna Pfiffner, Samantha Moralee and Tamara, Kristopher, Ellie & SA-E4 Dillon Tasler; 8 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and dear friends. Special thanks to Samantha for her loving care. Services are pending until we can all be together to celebrate Jerry's life.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020