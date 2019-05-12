|
|
1944-2019 Jerry Simpson passed away on March 21 in Monument, Colorado. Son of Mary Woulfe and William Edward Simpson. Brother of Mary Kay (brother-in-law Tim), Bill, Dick and Jack. Father of Chris (daughter-in-law Roxy). Grandfather of Cullen and Kael. Jerry grew up in the West Seventh neighborhood of St. Paul and taught for many years in the St. Paul Public Schools where he was also vice-president of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers. The stories Jerry told revealed his passion to enjoy people's company, travel the world and live each day to the fullest. There will be a celebration of his life on 6/8/19 at DeGidio's (425 7th St. W.), from 6-10 pm. Please RSVP to 339.222.0271 [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press from May 12 to May 19, 2019