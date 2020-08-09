1/1
Gerald Wendell LEWIS Jr.
11/11/1946 - 8/5/2020 Gerald Wendell Lewis, Jr., age 73 of Saint Paul, passed away suddenly after a lengthy illness, on August 5, 2020. Gerald was born on November 11, 1946 in Shreveport, LA. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Gerald held various positions throughout the United States during his lifelong career at Burlington Northern Railway for 36 years. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and spent many years sharing Christ's love in active prison ministry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald W. Lewis, Sr. and Addie (Sims). Left to cherish Gerald's memory are his loving wife of 33 years, Hazel; daughters Naomi Lewis, Samara Lewis, Alana (Dwain) Chamberlain; grandchildren Julian Fiore, Alexa Chamberlain, Camille Chamberlain, Brooke Chamberlain; sisters Frances (Arthur) Shelton, Kimberly (John) Lewis; and a host of loving family and friends. A private celebration of Gerald's life will be held graveside at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
