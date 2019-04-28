Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Gerald "Jerry" WHEELER

Gerald "Jerry" WHEELER Obituary
Beloved Husband , Dad Grandpa & Great Grandpa Age 93, of Roseville, passed away on April 25, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Lois; Survived by daughters, Diane Medelberg, Cheryl Wheeler and Jackie (Dan) Kukk; grandchildren, Eric (Kay) Medelberg, Rhonda (Layne) Albert, Rashelle (Shan) Mason, Dalton (Emily) Kukk and Gunner Kukk; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Abbey, Connor, Paige, Tyler, Kyle and Kole; siblings, Anita (Dick) Nelson and Jenice Kunzman; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, April 29 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME- ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Visitation from 10 – 11 AM Monday. Special thanks to the staff of Brightondale, LifeSprk and Allina Hospice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
