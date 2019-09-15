|
Born March 9, 1934 Passed peacefully September 9, 2019 Survived by children Donna (Jerry) Anderson, Dean Swerman, Diana (Kurt) Welch & Dawn (John) Wicklacz; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren & 1 great great-grand daughter. Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 17th from 4:30- 6:00 p.m. at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 535 20th Avenue North, South St. Paul, with the Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to , MS Foundation or Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019