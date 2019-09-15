Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldean AIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldean "Ruth" AIRD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldean "Ruth" AIRD Obituary
Born March 9, 1934 Passed peacefully September 9, 2019 Survived by children Donna (Jerry) Anderson, Dean Swerman, Diana (Kurt) Welch & Dawn (John) Wicklacz; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren & 1 great great-grand daughter. Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 17th from 4:30- 6:00 p.m. at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 535 20th Avenue North, South St. Paul, with the Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to , MS Foundation or Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now