Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi., MN
View Map
Loving Mother, Grandmother Great-Grandmother Age 92, passed away on February 22, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Don and siblings Marge Vicars and Bud Wise. Survived by loving family Lynne (Gary) Schneider, Bonnie (Tom) Machtemes, Scott (Jodie) Miller; 7 grandchildren Alison, Kimberly, Nicholas, Matthew, Jason, Angela and Sara; 14 great-grand-children Sidney, Louie, Stella, Dean, Reagan, Morgan, Noah, Jackson, Eloise, Lillian, Ryan, Natalie, Tommy & Baby 14; and niece Judy Vicars. Funeral service Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road in Mahtomedi. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 28th from 4:00-8:00pm at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., WBL and also one hour prior to service at church. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Humane Society, Special Olympics or donor's choice.
