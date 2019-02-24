|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother Great-Grandmother Age 92, passed away on February 22, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Don and siblings Marge Vicars and Bud Wise. Survived by loving family Lynne (Gary) Schneider, Bonnie (Tom) Machtemes, Scott (Jodie) Miller; 7 grandchildren Alison, Kimberly, Nicholas, Matthew, Jason, Angela and Sara; 14 great-grand-children Sidney, Louie, Stella, Dean, Reagan, Morgan, Noah, Jackson, Eloise, Lillian, Ryan, Natalie, Tommy & Baby 14; and niece Judy Vicars. Funeral service Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road in Mahtomedi. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 28th from 4:00-8:00pm at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., WBL and also one hour prior to service at church. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Humane Society, Special Olympics or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019